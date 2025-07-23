Morris Farm hosting fundraiser for skimboarder injured near Avalon Pier

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Communities continue to rally to support Colin Tibbs and his family during his recovery from a skimboarding accident near Avalon Pier in June.

Morris Farm is hosting the Ride the Wave for Colin Fundraiser to raise money to support the family's travel and uncovered medical expenses.

“It's just a great thing. That good community support to rally around Colin and know that we're here for him and want him to get better quick," said Anthony Markun, the concert promoter at Morris Farm.

When Morris Farm was approached about holding a fundraiser for Colin Tibbs, their answer was an immediate yes.

“We were like, absolutely. We will help out any way we can," said Markun.

Tibbs, a teenager from Perquimans County, suffered a serious spinal cord injury while skimboarding near Avalon Pier in June.

The fundraiser, happening on August 1, will feature live music, a silent auction and a cookout-style meal. All the proceeds will go to Colin and his family to support his ongoing recovery.

“We hope that he gets better and gets back up on his board again real soon," said Markun.

Northeast North Carolina communities have rallied around Colin and his family through multiple events, from vigils to a fundraiser by OBX SkimJam.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for the family, which has raised almost $30,000.

Colin's family provided News 3 with an update on his recovery, saying he is now in an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Georgia.

"His spirits are up as he is surrounded by people going through similar situations. They encourage each other to keep pushing and never give up," they said. "Colin is so grateful for the prayers, support and encouragement. He knows this is going to be a tough journey, but he is determined to make the most of it."

For Morris Farm, they have already seen a large amount of support for the fundraiser and invite all communities to continue to support the Tibbs family.

“We're excited to be doing this, and we hope that the entire community, not even just from OBX area and Currituck, but even Virginia Beach, Chesapeake. Anybody that wants to come out and support," said Markun.

Markun also shared what people can expect at the fundraiser.

"We have a silent auction with some really cool items. A golf cart, Blackstone grills, YETI Coolers, all kinds of stuff that are going to be in the silent auction to raise money for Colin and his family. We also have a local artist playing, Hunter Turner, and then we have a national artist playing, Lewis Brice, who is Lee Brice's brother..." he said.

The fundraiser will take place on August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morris Farm, located at 3784 Caratoke Hwy.

To learn more about Morris Farm, you can visit their Facebook page here.