Humpback whale skull washes up on Hatteras Island

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. — Part of a Humpback whale skull was found on Hatteras Island this week, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore reported Wednesday.

It was a "large portion" of the skull — which the National Seashore says are specialized for the species unique feeding habits.

The jaw of a Humpback whale is flexible, allowing them to consume large volumes of water and prey, the National Seashore said.

Humpbacks are a mid-sized whale, typically growing to around 50 feet long and weighing more than 40 tons.

Brianna Lanham / WTKR A size comparison of various whales that have washed up on Virginia and North Carolina shores in 2024

There was no indication given to when this Humpback whale may have died, however, there have been several whale deaths reported on Virginia and North Carolina beaches and coasts just this year.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore asks people to report any stranded marine mammals and sea turtle activity to their stranding hotline at 252-216-6892.