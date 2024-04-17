A timeline of the whales that have died off Virginia, NC coast this year

In under two months, five whales have died in and around the Virginia and North Carolina coasts.

This tragic trend may be the result of human impact, according to experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

However, some activists argue that offshore wind farms are to blame.

Whatever the cause, here is a timeline of whales that have died off the Virginia and North Carolina coasts this year:

March 3: Two dead whales are spotted in Virginia Beach, and were later determined to have entanglement scars.

Dead humpback whale beached near 25th Street at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The Virginia Aquarium confirms a dead whale was spotted drifting in Virginia Beach waters off the coast of False Cape State Park.

That same day, a second dead whale, a humpback, washed ashore at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront near 25th Street.

March 4, 2024: The first whale washes ashore Monday evening allowing a recovery team to perform a necropsy.

What we know about 2 dead whales in Virginia Beach, 1 in Corolla

March 5, 2024 - A dead minke whale washes up on Corolla Beach, according to the Jenette's Pier stranding coordinator.

Dead humpback whale beached at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The pier's stranding coordinator said they were not sure whether the minke whale was connected to the other two whales that washed ashore in Virginia Beach days before.

March 11, 2024: The Virginia Aquarium provides information following their necropsy of the first two dead whales.

2 dead whales found in Virginia Beach had entanglement scars

According to the aquarium, both whales had healed from previous entanglements.

Entanglements happen when marine animals get tangled in objects like fishing gear, rope, and trash, according to NOAA.

The Virginia Aquarium said entanglements are a sub-lethal, chronic part of whales' lives, and our actions can adversely impact marine life.

Both whales also had abnormal skin lesions, the aquarium said.

April 2, 2024 - An endangered female North Atlantic right whale is found dead about 50 miles offshore from Back Bay Wildlife Refuge, NOAA reports.

Endangered North Atlantic right whale, new mom found dead off Virginia Beach coast

NOAA says she was a mom from the 2024 calving season.

Her calf was not seen near her carcass, according to NOAA.

NOAA Fisheries and their partners towed the whale to shore for a necropsy, and say the carcass was scavenged by sharks, along with added logistical towing challenges of wind, weather, and distance from shore.

NOAA researchers say they're seeing a spike in deaths from humpback whales, minke whales, and North Atlantic right whales.

April 16, 2024 - A dead whale washes up at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina, according to the state's U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

The USFWS confirms in a statement that the whale was anchored so biologists could perform a necropsy when the tide allowed.

