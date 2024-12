KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A whale washed up near the Bennett Street Beach Access on Friday.

The Town of Kitty Hawk posted about the beached whale on their Facebook. According to the post, wildlife authorities were contacted for assistance.

The Town of Kitty Hawk thanked the community for reporting the whale. They emphasized that the whale should not be touched or disturbed.

So far, no word on what led the whale to the beach.