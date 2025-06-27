Army Corp of Engineers searching for owner of sunken sailboat

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District is seeking the owner of a sunken sailboat located in the Chesapeake Bay.

The sailboat is situated approximately 2.25 miles from Thimble Shoals Channel and 4.5 miles east of Buckroe Beach, in about 16 feet of water. The sailboat's mast is visible above the waterline. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has placed a wreck buoy near the sailboat to alert boaters.

If you recognize the sailboat or have information that could help identify the owner, please call the Hazards to Navigation Hotline at 757-893-2960. This search is part of the required process before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can proceed with the removal of the sailboat