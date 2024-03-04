Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

2 dead whales spotted in Virginia Beach in 1 day

whale2.jpg
Brian Lockwood
whale2.jpg
whale3.jpg
whale1.jpg
SMP_2632.jpg
SMP_2641.jpg
SMP_2665.jpg
SMP_2712.jpg
SMP_2910.jpg
SMP_2920.jpg
SMP_2943.jpg
SMP_2948.jpg
SMP_2898.jpg
SMP_2859.jpg
SMP_2850.jpg
SMP_2787.jpg
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:56:27-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two dead whales were spotted in Virginia Beach on the same day.

The Virginia Aquarium confirmed a dead whale was spotted drifting in Virginia Beach waters on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the whale remains in the water, according to the aquarium.

whale3.jpg

That same day, another dead whale was seen in the city. It had washed ashore on the Oceanfront near 25th Street.

SMP_2859.jpg

A recovery team from the aquarium worked to bring the whale away from the water.

The aquarium tells us they're going to perform a necropsy to learn how the beached whale died.

We'll update this article with any developments on the dead whale that's adrift in the water.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier