2 dead whales spotted in Virginia Beach in 1 day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two dead whales were spotted in Virginia Beach on the same day.

The Virginia Aquarium confirmed a dead whale was spotted drifting in Virginia Beach waters on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the whale remains in the water, according to the aquarium.

Brian Lockwood

That same day, another dead whale was seen in the city. It had washed ashore on the Oceanfront near 25th Street.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

A recovery team from the aquarium worked to bring the whale away from the water.

The aquarium tells us they're going to perform a necropsy to learn how the beached whale died.

We'll update this article with any developments on the dead whale that's adrift in the water.