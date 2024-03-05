Dead minke whale washes up on Corolla beach

COROLLA, N.C. — A dead minke whale has washed up on Corolla beach, making this the third dead whale in the area in three days.

The Jennette's Pier stranding coordinator told News 3 that the team is not sure how old the whale is as of yet.

The stranding team will be on the beach tonight, tomorrow and Thursday, and are working with the whale while the tide is low.

The report of the whale came in today around 4 p.m.

The pier's stranding coordinator says it's too early to tell if this minke whale is connected to the other two whales that washed ashore in Virginia Beach Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), since January 2017, elevated minke whale mortalities have occured along the Atlantic coast stretching from Maine to South Carolina.

From 2017 to 2023, 12 minke whales have stranded in Virginia, and two have stranded in North Carolina.

