Endangered North Atlantic right whale, new mom found dead off Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An endangered female North Atlantic right whale was found dead about 50 miles offshore from Back Bay Wildlife Refuge, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA said in a release that on the morning of March 30, a company conducting Mid-Atlantic whale surveys for the Navy notified NOAA Fisheries of a dead North Atlantic right whale.

The whale was identified as female #1950. NOAA says she was a mom from the 2024 calving season.

Her calf was not seen near her carcass, according to NOAA.

NOAA Fisheries and their partners towed the whale to shore for a necropsy, and say the carcass was scavenged by sharks, along with added logistical towing challenges of wind, weather and distance from shore.

The death of this right whale makes the 40th mortality in the ongoing Unusual Mortality Event (UME) impacting the species.

The whale's calf is now also considered a seriously injured dependent calf in the UME due to it's mother's death, according to NOAA.

This whale death marks the fifth whale to be found on the Virginia and North Carolina coasts in a little over a month.

The Virginia Aquarium is assisting in the necropsy, and we have reached out to them for comment.

Stay with News 3 for updates.