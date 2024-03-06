What we know about 2 dead whales in Virginia Beach, 1 in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. — Three whales have washed up along our coastline in the past several days. The timing of the incidents brought out some questions from community members.

Beyond flooded roads and through rain and fog, locals took News 3 to the site where the latest whale landed. A dead Minke whale was found roughly two miles down the 4WD beach outside of Corolla.

But by Wednesday afternoon, the 26-foot female whale was gone.

Virginia Beach 2 dead whales spotted in Virginia Beach in 1 day Madeline Miller

A spokesperson for NOAA confirmed that the whale had been secured by an anchor to the beach overnight, but it could not be located when crews returned. The spokesperson said it may have washed out in the heavy surf.

NOAA alerted its neighboring stranding network partners and say they're prepared to respond as soon as the whale is seen again. That meant a plan to complete a necropsy on the animal was interrupted.

Locals told News 3 that since the whale disappeared, they'd been driving the beach to see if they could spot where the whale floated.

Outer Banks Dead minke whale washes up on Corolla beach Heather Eckstine

The Minke whale is the latest whale found dead after two humpback whales washed up in Virginia Beach Sunday and Monday. The first was found on the Oceanfront near 25th street, and the second landed at False Cape State Park.

News 3 asked NOAA and the Virginia Beach Aquarium about how normal the incidents were.

At this point, they said it's too early to know if any of the three deaths are related.

Watch previous coverage: 2 dead whales spotted in Virginia Beach in 1 day

Dead humpback whale beached near 25th Street at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

A spokesperson said, however, that generally 40% of the whales examined after death show signs of human interaction. That's typically a ship strike or entanglement.

NOAA reports that animals can also strand due to infection, starvation, or unusual weather or ocean conditions.

Biologists have not said if there's a connection between Minke and Humpback whale deaths along the Atlantic coast either, but they do note that Minke's have been dying with unexpected frequency since 2017.

Wildlife experts also reminded folks that if you come across a beached whale, it's illegal to touch them.