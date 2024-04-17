Watch Now
Dead whale washes up at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina

Posted at 9:57 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 21:57:42-04

RODANTHE, N.C. — Another whale has washed up on the shores of North Carolina Tuesday, according to the state's U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS).

In a post on Facebook, the USFWS in North Carolina said the whale washed up at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. They continued to say in the post that the whale was now anchored so biologists could perform and necropsy when the tide allowed.

The post was made around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after people let the USFWS in North Carolina know they spotted the dead whale.

