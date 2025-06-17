Styrofoam ban begins July 1 for select Virginia food vendors

Virginia food vendors with 20 or more locations will be banned from using Styrofoam containers beginning July 1, 2025.

The ban will prohibit these vendors from giving customers food in expanded polystyrene food service containers, following a multi-step law that went into effect in 2023. By July 1, 2026, all food vendors will need to comply.

Vendors can apply for an exemption if, according to the law, adhering to the ban causes "undue economic hardship."

If the exemption is granted, it will last for less than a year, but they can reapply before the exemption expires if still facing financial strain, according to the law.

Violators will be fined no more than $50 each day the violation occurs.