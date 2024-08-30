Watch Now
An emaciated pygmy sperm whale that washed up on a Corolla beach was euthanized after a parasitic infection

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An emaciated adult pygmy sperm whale that was euthanized after washing up on the shore in Corolla on the Outer Banks on Wednesday was infected with a parasite, according to Marina Doshkov, Jennette's Pier Marine Mammal Stranding coordinator.

Doshkov confirmed the infection of a crassicauda parasite — common with this species of whale — after a necropsy was performed by the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology.

"[Crassicauda] invades the central nervous system," Doshkov said. "It starts around the neck area, goes up the spinal canal and into the brain."

The pygmy sperm whales, or kogia breviceps, is a deep-diving species that eat squid, crabs, shrimp and other creatures.

