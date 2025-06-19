Man dies from possible drowning in Perquimans County

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office, is investigating a possible drowning.

The Perquimans-Gates 911 Center received multiple calls about the situation around 3:23 p.m. It was reported that a man was in the water and was subsequently pulled into a boat. Bystanders performed CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead.

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, Perquimans County EMS, Bethel Fire Department, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission all responded to the incident.