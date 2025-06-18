Corolla Beach Rescue updates ocean conditions flag system for 2025 summer

COROLLA, N.C. — A new season brings a new flag system for Corolla Beach Rescue. The agency will be raising two red flags when the ocean is too dangerous and closed to the public for swimming.

"I will say, last year, we tended to get a lot of questions because we would be yellow flagged, and then the other agencies down south would be red flagged," said Emelia Goetzke.

Goetzke has been a Corolla Beach Rescue lifeguard for five years. The agency uses a number of flags to let beachgoers know what the conditions are. But until now, the agency would raise a single red flag when the water was closed to the public.

"This year, we have changed our beach flag system, we've added in another step. So, now we have our double red flags, which means that you're not allowed to swim. We still have our single red flags, but on those days, we're just highly advising that people do not swim," Goetzke explained.

It's a change that will align Corolla Beach Rescue with the other lifeguard agencies in the Outer Banks and the United States Lifesaving Association's standard for flagging ocean conditions. It remains a vital part of agencies efforts to keep beachgoers safe each day.

“Our flag system is just a really good way for us to mass advise the people what they can expect for the conditions for the day. So when they're coming over the access, they could know whether or not it's safe to swim," Goetzke said.

With or without flags raised, visitors are always encouraged to speak to the lifeguard about how they can safely enjoy their time at the beach.