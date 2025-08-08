Brothers share story of the day they rescued a woman and child in Carova

CAROVA, N.C. — The ocean in the Outer Banks can change by the hour, just like we’ve seen this week with red flags flying. In late July, a few good Samaritans stepped up to save two people in the water in Carova.

"I just really felt this peace and calmness and knew I had to do something," said Brandon Cozzolino.

“You just got to take it upon yourself sometimes to go," said Casey Cozzolino.

On July 23rd, Brandon and Casey Cozzolino were enjoying their Outer Banks vacation with their families.

“We've been going to the Outer Banks since I was a little kid. We grew up in the northeast," said Brandon.

But a normal beach day turned into an emergency, as the two men saw a group of people and then noticed a woman and a child out in the water in distress.

"I just grabbed the boogie board. I swam out there," said Brandon.

“We just went in, and he got to them and got the girl, and got back to that lady, and then I met him," said Casey

Watch previous coverage: Woman nearly drowns in Carova while helping 2 children struggling in water

Woman nearly drowns in Carova while helping 2 children struggling in water

Their heroics weren’t done there. Although the child was okay, the adult woman had ingested a lot of water, so they helped in lifesaving measures until emergency responders arrived.

"I just stayed with her and did what I was trained in the military to do to try to bring somebody back. I was just persistent and persistent," said Casey.

The woman was then flown to Norfolk to receive treatment.

Our news gathering partner the Outer Banks Voice, spoke to her in late July, sharing that she is okay but has a long recovery ahead. She thanked the Cozzolinos for their heroics.

The Cozzolinos both say she is also a hero.

"I truly believe that grandmother kept that little girl alive as long as she possibly could, until, I think God brought me into the equation," said Brandon.

Both are relieved that everyone turned out to be okay and are happy that they were there that day.

"I'm thankful to God, first and foremost, for placing us at that location of beach at that time," said Casey.

"I honestly don't think I'm anything special. I think I'm just like everybody else, but I think I did have a background and upbringing, and kind of my faith really jumped in when it needed to, and gave me the courage to act," said Brandon.