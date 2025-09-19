Kill Devil Hills Police Department introduces new K9 with a special job

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department (KDHP) has welcomed a new K9 to its team, who will help officers in a unique way.

Sailor, a black Labrador, is the newest recruit at KDHPD, according to a news release from police. She will serve as an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K9 for northeast North Carolina — her partner is Detective Peden.

Melissa Mattingly/Duke Dog Photography

Sailor will work alongside the Kill Devil Hills Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the North Carolina Eastern Region Human Trafficking Task Force, the news release says.

As an ESD K9, Sailor's job is to help officers find hidden electronics used in internet crimes, KDHP says.

"Sailor’s unique capabilities allow her to detect hidden electronic storage devices such as hard drives, cell phones, SD/micro SD cards, hidden cameras, GPS tracking devices, and more. These tools are critical in the fight against internet crimes against children, human trafficking, and other offenses where digital evidence is often concealed," KDHP said.

Sailor is one of nine certified ESD K9s in North Carolina. This makes her a key asset to local, state and federal law enforcement in Northeast North Carolina, KDHP details.

When she's not sniffing out this critical evidence, Sailor acts as a therapy K9, comforting children, victims, witnesses and residents, KDHP added.