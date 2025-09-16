Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks News and Weather

Actions

Buxton house falls into the ocean, marking 12th OBX collapse since 2020

Top Stories: Tuesday, September 16
buxton.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed into the water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials say this is the 12th house located on Seashore beaches to collapse into the ocean since 2020.

The unoccupied house is located at 46227 Tower Circle Road in Buxton, officials say.

Officials are advising visitors to stay away from the surrounding beach and out of the water due to debris concerns. They're also asking people to avoid the north end of Rodanthe, which is home to many threatened oceanfront structures.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast