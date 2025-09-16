Buxton house falls into the ocean, marking 12th OBX collapse since 2020

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — An oceanfront home in Buxton collapsed into the water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials say this is the 12th house located on Seashore beaches to collapse into the ocean since 2020.

The unoccupied house is located at 46227 Tower Circle Road in Buxton, officials say.

Officials are advising visitors to stay away from the surrounding beach and out of the water due to debris concerns. They're also asking people to avoid the north end of Rodanthe, which is home to many threatened oceanfront structures.