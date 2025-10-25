Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks News and Weather

Actions

Nags Head police mourn death of K9 Bak, a week after his retirement

571007704_1152027983785799_8104899298742069169_n.jpg
Nags Head Police Department
K9 Bak
571007704_1152027983785799_8104899298742069169_n.jpg
571347789_1152027987119132_7789542884207529690_n.jpg
Posted

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Nags Head Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Bak, who passed away Thursday, just one week into his retirement.

Bak served the department for nine and a half years alongside his handler, Officer Huntingford. During his career, he assisted in numerous successful operations, including federal investigations, and played a key role in helping protect both officers and the community, police said.

The department said K9 Bak was also known for his outreach in the community, often visiting students at Nags Head Elementary School and attending National Night Out events and YMCA summer camps.

“Although Bak’s retirement was brief, his legacy of service and devotion will never be forgotten,” the department said.

Bak’s end of watch was Oct. 23, 2025.

More stories from Norfolk

 

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast