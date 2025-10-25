Nags Head police mourn death of K9 Bak, a week after his retirement

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Nags Head Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Bak, who passed away Thursday, just one week into his retirement.

Bak served the department for nine and a half years alongside his handler, Officer Huntingford. During his career, he assisted in numerous successful operations, including federal investigations, and played a key role in helping protect both officers and the community, police said.

The department said K9 Bak was also known for his outreach in the community, often visiting students at Nags Head Elementary School and attending National Night Out events and YMCA summer camps.

“Although Bak’s retirement was brief, his legacy of service and devotion will never be forgotten,” the department said.

Bak’s end of watch was Oct. 23, 2025.