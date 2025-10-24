16th Annual Red Drum Fishing Tournament Returns to Hatteras Island

AVON, N.C. — Fishing poles for miles, the smell of food cooking, the sound of good conversation and friendly competition are all on display on Hatteras Island this week. The annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association Red Drum Fishing Tournament is back on the island for its 16th year.

"We're up to almost 600 participants this year, which is double what it was just three years ago. We have people from 17 different states, different countries here," said Mike Regan, a board member with NCBBA.

It's no secret that the challenges on Hatteras Island have been in the spotlight for the last month after 11 total home collapses on the island. The 16th annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association Red Drum Fishing Tournament is helping bring support in several ways.

"We have a lot of locals fishing in this tournament, and they get to share their experiences by living here and being part of this every single day of their lives. With the recent tragedies that we've had down in Buxton, for the community to have something like this and to bring a lot of business into this area, which helps them, it's really important," said Regan.

"It is the beginning of the off season, but the tournaments that are brought here to the island really help boost our sales and the total economy of the island itself. It's not just about bait and tackle, but the restaurants see it, the vacation homes see it," said Stephanie Bayne, vice president and one of the owners of Frank and Fran's Bait and Tackle in Avon.

Nearly 600 anglers are here for the annual tradition, some enjoying time with family.

"As a dad, anytime you could spend time with your kids, that's a big part of it," said Matt Hurst, a longtime visitor to Avon who is participating in the tournament for the second year.

Others are trying to get on the big board and win money.

"Just trying to win and get some money," Andrew Hurst said while laughing with his dad . As of Friday, he was in first place for the longest red drum caught in the youth category.

But at the end of the day, it all comes back to an unforgettable experience in the tournament and on Hatteras Island.

"We love coming down here, spending time with our friends, the last three years for the tournament. It's a 60 hour tournament. We stay on the beach all 60 hours," said Nancy Doyle, an angler returning for her third year alongside her husband Brandon and their Black Pelican Custom Rods Team.

"This 200 miles of beach is just magnificent. It's all nature reserve. It's an authentic example, maybe, of America, you know, for a tourist coming overseas," said Chris Kennedy, an angler and visitor from the United Kingdom.

Whether it's the extra foot traffic in businesses or the money made from the tournament, Regan and the NCBBA, which organizes the tournament, say everything goes right back into Hatteras Island — right now, during a time when it's needed most.

"All of our money that we earn from this tournament comes right back to Hatteras Island. We donate it, we support the local charities, as well as Little League, soccer leagues, the schools. We have a scholarship program that this helps support. So it's really all about contributing back to the community, because Hatteras Island gives us so much," said Regan.

The tournament also brings more eyes to the challenges the island is facing.

"Getting people here on the island to not only see what's going on in Buxton and maybe get some more voices heard, and get more people out there to really help push home the problems that we're having here on the island with overwash and the beach erosion," said Bayne.

The tournament runs through noon on Saturday and for more information, you can head to the tournament site here and the NCBBA Facebook here.