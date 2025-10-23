The Sanderling Resort Hosting First-Ever First Responders Community Event Saturday

DUCK, N.C. — A first-time event is making its way to the Sanderling Resort on Saturday, giving the community a chance to connect with the men and women who protect us every day. The resort recently went through a major transformation, and with that comes the continued mission to strengthen their connection with the community.

With October being Fire Safety Month and National First Responders Day coming up next week, the resort is hosting its first ever National First Responders Day Community Event and Market. The men and women of the Duck Police and Fire departments as well as Dare County EMS will be at the resort on Saturday.

"Our local fire, police and EMS, they work hard to protect our staff, guests and property. It was timely for us to highlight National First Responders Day, due to October being Fire Safety Month. As the Outer Banks quiets down, it's the perfect time to engage with our locals who are also enjoying the quiet season," said Tommy Hine, marketing manager for The Sanderling Resort.

Besides the chance to connect with our first responders, there will be a complimentary barbecue, vendors and activities for all ages.

"Guests and families will get to enjoy a complimentary cookout. They'll shop local vendors such as Duck's very own The Salty Sailor Apothecary, we'll have Shore Coffee Roasters on site, Duck Donuts and Big Bucks Homemade Ice Cream. Activities planned for kids will include Village Yoga, and we'll have some fingerprinting activity from the Duck Police Department and fire truck tours," said Hine.

The event will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the start of a tradition that the resort hopes to continue for years to come.