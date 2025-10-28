2 Buxton homes collapse amid strong onshore winds on the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Two oceanfront houses in Buxton collapsed Tuesday morning, marking the 23rd and 24th home collapses on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches since 2020.

Seashore officials say the homes, located at 46002 Ocean Drive and 46223 Tower Circle Road fell around 10:45 and 11 a.m., respectively. Both homes were unoccupied.

Prior to the collapses, Seashore officials warned the public about threatened oceanfront structures in Rodanthe and Buxton amid the hazardous weather conditions.

News 3 Meteorologist Tony Nargi says strong onshore winds from a coastal storm have brought waves up to 10 feet along the Outer Banks Tuesday morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the Outer Banks until 8 p.m. Wednesday as the storm causes more coastal erosion along the shoreline.

The collapses are part of a troubling trend on the Outer Banks. National Park Service data shows more oceanfront homes are falling each year: One house collapsed in 2020, followed by three in 2022 and one in 2023. Those numbers have grown in recent years, with six collapses in 2024 and 13 in 2025.

The loss of the homes has sparked discussions about how to protect threatened oceanfront structures. One solution that's been underway includes moving homes further away from the water, but community members and officials are still working to take other preventative measures.