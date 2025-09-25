Grand jury indicts two teenagers in connection to Avalon Pier shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A Dare County grand jury has indicted the two teenagers who were recently arrested and charged in connection with the Avalon Pier shooting that killed 19-year-old Zane Hughes in late July.

Seventeen-year-olds Kayden Lindsey and Zachary Rose were indicted on Sept. 15.

Sixteen-year-old Henry Hargis was arrested on the day of the shooting and was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

News 3 spoke with Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden on Thursday.

Cruden explains that all three teenagers are charged with first-degree murder, saying, “Hargis as the principal for pulling the trigger, Rose and Lindsey as accessories."

Cruden also tells me that all three could face life sentences in prison without parole and are expected in court again in mid-October.