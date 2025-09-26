Mid-Currituck Bridge Project receives two environmental permits

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Mid-Currituck Bridge project that would connect mainland Currituck County to Corolla has been talked about for decades. Within the last week, the project was granted two environmental permits it needs to continue to progress.

These permits came from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources and Division of Coastal Management.

Coming with it, support and opposition. Town of Duck Mayor Pro Tempore Monica Thibodeau is for it.

“We were really encouraged. That news circulated through the town among the council members and the staff as just one more small step forward in a very long process," said Thibodeau.

Kym Meyer is the litigation director of the Southern Environmental Law Center, who has represented residents who oppose the project for years.

“Efforts to issue a permit for this project just seems very disappointing," said Meyer.

Anyone who visits the Outer Banks knows Saturday and Sunday traffic on Duck Road in the summer has been an issue for years. Those in support feel the potential tolled two lane bridge could help with traffic flow and safety.

“The bridge would not be a complete solution to our traffic, but it would definitely help. Particularly with the hurricane evacuations, which was the premise of the bridge to begin with," said Thibodeau.

Those against it believe it could be detrimental to their livelihoods.

“Their lives will be forever changed if this bridge comes in and brings with it massive amounts of traffic, new development. Some of our clients have really beautiful, peaceful rural farms that they live on, and they really don't want to see that character completely shattered," said Meyer.

Another concern is the price tag. The project right now is expected to cost nearly a billion dollars. The North Carolina Turnpike Authority missed out on a $425 million grant for the project last year.

“What's really most surprising to me is that they would issue permits at this time where there's no financial plan to pay for this bridge," said Meyer.

"Funding will be the next big hurdle, but we'll just continue to take it as it comes and be encouraged each step of the way," said Thibodeau.

The next steps for the project will be the decision from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on another environmental permit, that decision is expected in October.

If approved, project leaders tell me they can then apply for a permit from the U.S. Coast Guard.

”The permits are necessary before any major work can begin on finalizing the project design and the project delivery method. If all permits are granted, and no further legal challenges are presented, the project team can finalize the project schedule and continue moving the project forward," said Logen Hodges, director of marketing and communications for the North Carolina Turnpike Authority.

Meyer says the SELC is having talks about if they will bring any legal action to any of the permits.

"We're considering whether we'll bring legal challenges to any of the permits," said Meyer.

For more information on the Mid-Currituck Bridge project you can head to the link here.