Sailboat remains stranded on beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A sailboat that washed ashore in July remains stranded on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The Pura Vida ran aground on July 21 and has been sitting on the beach ever since. The vessel is located south of the Beach Access Ramp 38.

Officials from the seashore have reached out to the owner, requesting a plan for the removal of the boat.

However, the owner was taken into custody on an unrelated matter and has been unreachable since.

As a result, seashore leaders are now assessing options for the removal of the 32-foot vessel.