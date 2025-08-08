Army Corps of Engineers mobilizing in response to recent petroleum presence in Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. — The Buxton Beach Access at Old Lighthouse Road, home to a formerly used defense site for the Navy, is once again closed because of the presence of petroleum odors and sheens. This comes two months after, it was reopened for the first time since the fall of 2023 because of the same issue.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has made significant progress at the site since its work accelerated in the fall of 2024. Until this past weekend, residents and visitors were enjoying access to the beach again.

“Definitely a bit disheartened and saddened by the fact that we thought that it was a win. While it was a win to get it initially cleaned up, we knew that there was more. It did rear its head again, and we're seeing more and just as bad, if not worse, as in the beginning," said Wendi Munden, a member of the Buxton Civic Association.

On Aug. 2, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore temporarily closed the shoreline at the FUDS site again because of the presence of petroleum odors and a light sheen. It remains closed at the moment.

"We did not expect to see as much oil as we did last weekend; it was substantial. It was probably the most that we've ever seen flowing out of the dune at one time. So we were really surprised to see that," said Brian Harris, a member of the Buxton Civic Association.

The initial plan was for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to continue its work this fall. But after hearing about the most recent presence of petroleum, the USACE has mobilized a contract crew to be here as early as next week.

Savannah District Commander Col. Ron Sturgeon said in a press release, “The beach environment is difficult and changes from day to day, but we are dedicated to finding the petroleum contamination and removing it.”

Previously, the USACE has also identified that the former "small arms range" on the site is in need of remediation and will need to be inspected for lead contamination, which is pending approval to be added to the work plan.

Although it is an unfortunate circumstance, the Buxton Civic Association appreciates the fast response from USACE and feels everything is in a much better place than it was a year ago.

“It's going to get resolved again. We're definitely in a better spot than we were a year ago. This is definitely unfortunate, and we definitely didn't see this coming," said Harris.

Also citing that stabilizing the beach here can be vital in the future of the project.

“These things have all come up because our beaches have eroded away, and basically unearthing a problem that we knew was there. So moving forward, we just need to really work on stabilizing the beach, that way these things can be addressed without the petroleum leaking into the water," said Munden.