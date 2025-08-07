Lifeguards rescue baby sea turtle after it washed ashore in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle has returned to its home in the ocean after lifeguards found it washed ashore on a beach Tuesday, the Town of Kill Devil Hills shared.

When Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue lifeguards found the sea turtle washed ashore, they jumped into action, the town said. To help it recover, they placed it in a bucket filled with damp sand, following directions from the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.).

Shortly after, the lifeguards swam the sea turtle past the shore break, returning it to the ocean, the town detailed.