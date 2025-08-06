Mother of 19-year-old killed at Avalon Pier feels tragedy should have been prevented

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Nearly a week ago, 19-year-old Zane Hughes was shot and killed in the parking lot at Avalon Fishing Pier. Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, continues to highlight this tragedy to make sure that his name is never forgotten.

"He was not only a remarkable young man in life, but an extraordinary, irreplaceable man in death. He was legendary," said Hassell.

Hughes was a 2024 graduate of First Flight High School.

"Nothing can bring Zane back, but his death will prevent more innocent lives from being lost," said Hassell.

Wednesday afternoon, Hassell said she felt her son's presence while taking a moment at a flower memorial at the pier. She feels that his death could and should have been prevented.

"My son was here having a beach day because he loved the beach. I raised my children in Dare County for a reason, so something like this wouldn't happen to them," said Hassell.

16-year-old Henry Hargis was taken into custody that day and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hargis attended First Flight High School from August 2023 to September 2024.

Hassell said she feels that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Kill Devil Hills Police Department should have prevented the incident from happening.

"I will always hold you responsible for my son's death," said Hassell.

The Town of Kill Devil Hills shared a statement in response:

We understand and empathize with the pain and grief that Hughes’ family is experiencing following this tragic loss of Zane. Losing a loved one in such a manner is devastating, and our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time. In response to recent public statements made by a family member, we want to reassure our community that our Police Department has taken this case seriously from the beginning. Officers have acted within the full scope of their legal authority and continue to do so as the investigation remains active and ongoing. Because Henry Hargis is a juvenile, we are legally prohibited from discussing any previous incidents or law enforcement interactions that may have occurred while he is under the age of 18. The only reason we are able to release his name in connection with this current case is because he is being charged as an adult. We understand there is public interest in the background of this case, but we are required to follow state laws that protect the confidentiality of juvenile records. That standard applies to all cases involving minors, regardless of whether they occurred in our jurisdiction. While we recognize that this can be frustrating, these legal protections are in place to ensure a fair and just process for all involved. Our Town and Police Department’s leadership remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the safety of our community. We will continue to provide appropriate updates as we are legally able, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we move forward.

Hargis is expected to be in court in Dare County for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, August 12.

"I will be at every hearing, every parole hearing, every appeal that happens, because justice will be served for my son," said Hassell.

The family plans to have a vigil and celebration of life this weekend for Zane and has appreciated the outpouring of support for the family.

"I ask you again, hold your loved ones and your babies tight and scream the name Zane Hughes," said Hassell.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help pay for Hughes' funeral expenses, which can be found here.