Outer Banks gets visit from iconic Planters NUTmobile this weekend

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — There's something about a nutty story, and we've got one for you on the Outer Banks this weekend. You might have to do a double take, but you truly are seeing a 26-foot massive peanut on the roads of the beach this weekend.

"The journey really is about meeting new people, meeting new friends, seeing new places," said Karissa Schmit, one of three Planters Nuts Peanutters.

Schmit, Christina Domingue and Courtney Donohue are the Class of 13 Planters Nuts Peanutters and are on the Outer Banks this weekend. The three are on a cross-country journey to explore new areas, spread joy, hand out peanuts, of course, and even allow people to meet the iconic Mr. Peanut when he's around.

"We learn history about each place, and honestly the love of nuts is everywhere we go. No matter where we are, we find like people who love peanuts, who love planters, and we just spread that good joy wherever we go," said Schmit.

Something unique about this year's class is that it's the first time the crew is made up entirely of females, which is a special honor for all three of the ladies.

"It means a lot. It feels like we have a great opportunity, we have to like really show that we can do anything, and we're doing a really wild journey that maybe isn't for everyone. We are nutty, you need to be kind of nutty to have this job, and we are just so proud, honestly, to have this experience and to say we are a all women team. We're doing it, and we're going to do it, and we're gonna have a great time doing it, and we're gonna do it great to the fullest extent of our abilities," said Schmit.

It's never a dull moment for the crew on the road as drivers and people see the hard-to-miss Planters NUT-Mobile on the road.

"You're always seeing faces, seeing people shocked, smiling, sometimes just straight up laughing. Because what do you mean a 26 foot long peanut is down the highway with you? So on the road, it's always an adventure within itself," said Schmit.

All three of the ladies shared with News 3 what they hope to take away from this unique experience.

"I'm from a small town and I was a teacher and a coach for high school students before this. So I would love to just show my community, show my family that you can really do anything you want to and make them proud, and it's been really special to be doing it with planters and entering the communities of their consumers and just have fun. It's been a great adventure," said Donohue.

"I'm also from a really small town, and I haven't visited half of the states we've already been to, so I just honestly was so honored, and I hope to take away that I've seen the most I could see in my life. I have done things I never thought I would have had the opportunity to do or was able to do, and honestly, just gain more life stories to share. Hopefully, one day with family and reminisce that I drove a peanut across the country," said Schmit.

"I think this job definitely means the world to me. I just graduated college, so it's a super great opportunity getting to represent such a household name and such a big brand in such an iconic way with the Nutmobile. It's great to see communities across the country, getting to see all kinds of different cultures, and being able to bring everybody all together," said Domingue.

For more information about the Planters NUTmobile, head to the website here.

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