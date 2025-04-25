World renowned sports scientist continues annual swimming clinic in the Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas is a world-renowned sports scientist and expert physiologist who has been involved in the sport of swimming for decades, including work with USA Swimming, Olympians, and elite swimmers like Michael Phelps.

This week, he’s at the Outer Banks Family YMCA in Nags Head, continuing a tradition of hosting a clinic mostly for local swimmers that started four years ago.

"I'm testing swim power, which is recording speed in real time, overlaid on the video. What it does is tell us about every phase of the swim stroke: Where are the weaknesses? Where are the strengths?" said Sokolovas.

As swimmers get hooked up to the technology, Sokolovas records the video that shows all these aspects. They then discuss what the swimmer can do to improve.

"We are suggesting what type of drills swimmers need to do. Our drills are very innovative because we are using weights and different resistances, putting weights on different parts of the body and hand paddles on various parts of the body to create resistance or more propulsion. This drill forces swimmers to make the change," said Sokolovas.

The types of drills that Sokolovas is talking about are the ones that USA Swimming does and are being shared with more than 30 local swimmers. For Sokolovas, hosting clinics like these around the country allows him to connect with and help swimmers of all ages and levels, which is a special experience.

“It’s very rewarding, quite frankly. The local (OBX) team is doing an amazing job. Swimmers are developing really nice stroke technique right now, and I see the results in the swimmers improving a lot. I would encourage every kid to come swim here," said Sokolovas.

Jacob Foerster, a teenager who lives and swims in Frederick, Maryland, happened to be visiting the Outer Banks and had an unforgettable experience participating in the clinic.

“Stuff with weights in the water, I’d never heard of anything like that. So, these are new ways that I can get better," said Foerster.

It’s a tradition that Sokolovas is happy to continue to be a part of in the Outer Banks.

Sokolovas spends most of his time in Colorado Springs, and his list of titles includes expert of waterquatics with the International Aquatics Federation, high performance director for USA Pentathlon, and CEO of Global Sport Technology, Inc.