WTKR News 3, Outer Banks Voice form news-gathering partnership

WTKR News 3 and The Outer Banks Voice are joining forces to collaborate on news gathering in the region.

Norfolk-based WTKR News 3, a part of Scripps Media Inc., and the Outer Banks Voice, privately owned by Outer Banks residents Rick Loesch and Mark Jurkowitz, will share content and resources to enhance news coverage of the Outer Banks and northeast North Carolina.

Adam Chase, vice president and general manager of WTKR, emphasized the importance of this expansion into the outskirts of the market.

"We are excited to partner with The Outer Banks Voice to bring more local news to our viewers at the southern end of our market, and to expand more deeply into an area that means so much to Hampton Roads," he said. "Our goal has always been to serve our entire audience and this partnership only solidifies our efforts to do so."

Voice editor and co-owner, Mark Jurkowitz, said he looks forward to the collaboration.

“The Outer Banks Voice is proud and excited to join with WTKR in a content partnership that we believe will benefit audiences of both organizations,” he said. “Some of the key elements of this partnership include a customized OBX weather forecast produced by WTKR for the Voice, while WTKR has access to the Voice's most current and important coverage of the Outer Banks.”

WTKR News 3's meteorologists will provide that forecast for the Voice’s website during the week.

WTKR was founded in 1950 and has been the CBS affiliate in Norfolk since 1953.

The Outer Banks Voice was founded in 2010 and has over 8 million annual pageviews, reaching readers from Kill Devil Hills to Chicago to Florida.