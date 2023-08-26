Portsmouth families speak about safety after gunshots at VB football game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va.— Gunshots flying near a high school during a football game was sadly the reality at a neighborhood near Kempsville High school in Virginia Beach Thursday.

News 3 spoke with concerned families as football season kicks off.

"They out here shooting, and it don't make sense," said Isaac Lamb, a concerned grandfather.

"It bothers me sometimes when I see a senseless shooting or killing, and sometimes I cry. I don't even know the kids," said Jamille Thomas, a concerned parent.

Frustration and concerns stem from a double shooting Thursday near Kempsville High School during a football game, according to police. The victims shot are just 16 and 19-years-old.

This all happened in John Smith Court, near the school. Leaving parents concerned who came out to I.C Norcom football game.

"I really would like to see a little bit more police presence at the different games just because of situations like that," said Thomas.

Jamille Thomas, is a Portsmouth resident and parent. She came to the football game Friday to support her daughter who cheers for the school, but with the number of games she has to attend, and the gun violence happening near schools, she said she wants to see more security, even as she leaves the school parking lot.

"You know because when you leave out of here, you still have to go across the street," said Thomas. "It would be good to have some police presence across the street."

This is not the first time there have been shootings near a school during an athletic event.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones reached out to all the school districts in Hampton Roads to learn their security measures in place.

Hampton city schools told News 3 that police provide officers at each game, that maintain security, assist at the gates and patrol parking lots and the grounds.

In Newport News, there are a minimum of 15 school security officers and a minimum of 6 Newport News police officers, along with 2 sheriff deputies at each game.

In Portsmouth, all attendees are checked in with handheld wands when entering the stadium.

"It makes me feel good that there's security, but only bad part about it, when the kids come out and go to the car, they going to get the weapon," said Lamb.

Yet when Lamb walks into the game alongside his grandson, he and other parents are hoping people will just put down the guns.

