Video shows panic at Kempsville High School football game after gunshots heard nearby

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Video shows those attending a Kempsville High School football game running, screaming and players heading off the field after gunshots were heard nearby.

In the video shared with us, you can also hear several apparent gunshots before those at the game react. You can watch that video below.

Kempsville HS Football Shots

Around 9:40, Thursday, officers working at the football game heard gunshots coming from the 5000 block of John Smith Court, according to the VBPD.

The game was called early with 5:57left to play in the fourth quarter. The stadium was cleared and the decision was made to not move forward.

News 3 headed to the scene right after learning about the incident, where we captured officers investigating. You can see them in the video below, putting down evidence markers, collecting evidence and taking photos.

Shots fired near Kempsville High School football game

Virginia Beach police said at this point there are no known damages, victims or suspects.

Late Thursday night, Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent the following message to families and staff:

Good evening, Kempsville and Green Run High School families—We are writing to make you aware that we had to end tonight’s football game early because of shots fired in the neighborhood adjacent to Kempsville High School. We worked in collaboration with the Virginia Beach Police Department to clear the field and stadium. Our students, staff and families are safe.Thank you for your support.

We will be working to learn more about this incident, and will keep you updated inside this article.