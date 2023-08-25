Green Run victory highlights opening night of high school football in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Football is back in Hampton Roads with the opening night of high school action coming on Thursday. Five Beach District games highlighting the slate of games in the Tidewater area.

Green Run rolls by Kempsville in opening rivalry game win

For the fifth straight time dating back to 2021, Green Run notched a win over crosstown rival Kempsville, taking down the Chiefs 34-14 on the road.

The game was called early with 5:57 left to play in the fourth quarter. Police working the game responded to shots fired in the area but not on Kempsville High School campus. The stadium was cleared and the decision was made to not move forward.

Region 6A champs Western Branch fends off Menchville

Ky'Nique Baines rushed for more than 150 yards and scored twice in the first half alone to help Western Branch start its Region 6A title defense with a 21-12 win over Menchville.

Baines scored on 44-yard and 92-yard carries in the opening half. The Bruins also scored on a 42-yard throw from Derrick Cook to Devin Cook.

The Monarchs scored the last 12 points of the game to close the gap after going down by three touchdowns.

Cox gets Noe Era off to a rousing win over Princess Anne

For the second straight season, Frank Cox opened its campaign with a win over Princess Anne, this time beating the Cavaliers 41-14.

It was the first game for the Falcons under new head coach Tyler Noe. Princess Anne also played its first contest under new leader Phillip Sims.

Bayside goes on the road and upends Salem

Bayside avenged an opening night loss to Salem a year ago on Thursday night, going on the road and beat the SunDevils 27-21.

The Marlins took advantage of an onside kick in the first quarter, with Kamaari Kirby finishing the possession with a 17-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

Before the half, Salem's Jason Williams tied the game up with a long scoring pass to Fabian Wells. Out of the locker room, Amir Lyde capped off a long drive for Bayside with a touchdown run to take the lead for good.

First Colonial ends 10-game losing streak to Kellam

For the first time since 2011, First Colonial holds bragging rights over Kellam on the football field. The Patriots holding the Knights to win a 27-25 thriller, ending a 10-game losing streak to Kellam.

It's also Lemort Smith's first win as head coach at First Colonial.

Ocean Lakes nips Landstown in overtime

In a defensive struggle, Ocean Lakes found a way past Landstown in a game the Dolphins trailed going into the final quarter. After tying the game in the final 12 minutes, Ocean Lakes scored a touchdown and stopped a conversion from the Eagles to hold on for a 13-12 win in overtime.

Both teams scored a pair of field goals to make it 6-6 heading into the extra period.

Lafayette dominates Spotsylvania in opening night rout

Continuing a trend from a season ago, Lafayette rolled past Spotsylvania in a 43-6 drubbing in Williamsburg. The Rams continue to make things look easy on offense, a unit that scored 35 points or more in eight games last season