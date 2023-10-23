FBI report reveals an increase in violent crimes in Virginia. A Portsmouth man wants to change that

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new report from the FBI is revealing violent crimes across the U.S. decreased last year, falling to around the same levels as the pre-COVID pandemic era.

However, in Virginia, it's the complete opposite. One Portsmouth man is making it his mission to stop the wave of violence.

"I've seen kids [who've] played high school sports and then that summer, they're locked up for an adult crime," said Eugene Swinson, who runs Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach group and a new recreation center called Lil H.O.M.I.E.S.

According to the FBI report, Virginia's homicide rate has climbed since 2018. In 2022, the commonwealth saw the most homicides within a four-year span. The uptick in homicides is apparent in Hampton Roads too, where there's also been an increase.

"A majority of your shootings are happening in these neighborhoods," said Swinson.

Swinson says the Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach group aims to tackle gun violence and poverty among teens in Portsmouth. Lil H.O.M.I.E.S has the same goal in mind for younger kids.

"What led me to open this center is to try and find a safe space for the kids, and try and create a positive environment where we can be a bigger influence on them than their neighborhoods," said Swinson.

The center is open to all students. At the center, there's a video game room, playroom and study room with resources for kids to learn more about STEM. Swinson says his outreach primarily serves young people who have been exposed to gun violence and poverty.

"The four neighborhoods we service have, in the past, been impacted by gun violence. That's Southside, Dale Homes, Swanson Homes and London Oaks," said Swinson.

As gun violence continues to erupt in Hampton Roads, News 3 is keeping track. According to our homicide tracker, as of Oct. 17, Portsmouth has had 31 homicides this year. Swinson says these numbers don't shock him, but they motivate him to encourage kids to stay on the right path.

"When they come here, they don't hear gunshots. They don't see crimes being committed," said Swinson.

To inspire Portsmouth youth, he created a hall of fame wall with people from Hampton Roads to show kids anything is possible.

"The wall is to inspire, but also for the kids to try and get their picture on the wall too," said Swinson.