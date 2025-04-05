Have you seen her? Portsmouth police searching for missing 12-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 12-year-old girl is missing, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Lilliona Amor Nichols was last seen Friday, April 4 about 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of George Washington Highway.

Police say she is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on Nichols' whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

