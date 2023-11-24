'It brings a smile to their face:' Event in Portsmouth raises money to help hospitalized vets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Hampton Roads veteran is continuing his effort to give back to fellow veterans.

A two-day event kicked off Friday morning to raise money to purchase items like blankets and socks for VA patients for Christmas.

“This is a nonprofit I started back in 2019 when I saw a veteran missing his lower leg," event organizer Rick Mulligan explained.

The event was held at Bayside Harley Davidson. On Friday, pictures and documents from Mulligan's previous efforts to help veterans were on display.

“This was the start, the first year when we started the nonprofit," Mulligan said as he described some of the pictures on display. "That year, we were able to deliver 104 gift bags to the hospital."

Also on display were two donated, custom motorcycle helmets to be raffled off on Saturday.

Pancakes, sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers were cooked and served up for free. Free items, like lanyards and coozies, donated by Law Tigers were also available.

“There’s so many veterans here a lot of people are just, like, ‘Hey, another veterans thing.’ But, it’s not just another veterans thing," Mulligan emphasized. "The people in that hospital, and a lot of people in organizations here, they’re where they’re going to end up unfortunately. So I don’t want their last days to have them feel like their service wasn’t remembered.”

Bayside Harley Davidson General Merchandise Manager and Marketing Manager Ryen Stone said the business is happy to host the event.

"Here at Bayside, we really honor our military, both current and veteran," Stone said. "We just appreciate Rick and everything he's doing so much with the VA Christmas Project."

A lack of VA funding, Mulligan says, means people have to step up and help.

"I figured it’s up to the community to do this because that’s the only way it’s going to get done.”

If you'd like to help Mulligan, you can donate to the project at Truist Bank locations, through Cash App or Chime, or through PayPal under the number 12696011648.