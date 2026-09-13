Critically Missing Adult Alert: Virginia man last seen Friday may have 2 dogs in Nissan SUV, troopers say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Portsmouth man last seen Friday leaving his home.

Joseph Nicholas Garcia was last seen on Sept. 11 in the 2300 block of Leckie Street in Portsmouth, according to Virginia State Police. The alert was issued on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Garcia may have his two dogs with him and may be driving a 2021 blue Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plate UBW-7888.

Officials described Garcia as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray hat, no shirt, black basketball shorts and black Crocs.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," officials said.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is urged to call Portsmouth Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 757-393-5300 or visit alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.



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