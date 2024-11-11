Person fires at officers, shoots police vehicle in Downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say officers were responding to a call of shots fired early Monday morning when a person opened fire on them, striking a police vehicle.

It happened just after 2 a.m., according to a release. Officers say they received a call for gunshots near the corner of High Street and Dinwiddie Street in the city's Downtown area and were given a suspect description of a "male wearing a grey hoodie."

Police say that while officers were patrolling the area when they were suddenly shot at by a suspect matching the description. Bullets struck a police vehicle on scene.

Officers were able to get the person into custody on Queen Street, about a block away from the initial call.

