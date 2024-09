PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say a person died and another was hurt when two vehicles collided on the Western Freeway on Friday.

Police say they were called to VA-164 around 7 p.m. for a report of a crash.

There, officers found two people injured. Police say one of them died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.