Rapper Missy Elliot returns to Portsmouth for special presentation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Missy Elliott will return to Portsmouth for the "Missy Elliot Day."

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m. the Portsmouth native and Grammy award winner will return for a special presentation, according to a media release.

On Oct. 17 2022 Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognized the first Missy Elliot Day in the commonwealth, according to the release. Portsmouth held a renaming ceremony and parade to change McLean Street to Missy Elliot Boulevard and gave her the key to the city.

Melissa Arnette Elliott graduated from Manor High School in 1990, according to the media release. She is a five-time Grammy award winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer and is the first female rapper to be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.