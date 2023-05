PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw a drop in revenue during April, according to the Virginia Lottery's latest report.

News RELATED: Rivers Casino Portsmouth pays $275,000 for alleged gaming law violations Jay Greene

The casino made $21.3 million in April, compared to $23.6 million during the prior month.

April's revenue included $13,828,546.63 from slots and $7,501,204.70 from table games, according to the report which was released on Monday.