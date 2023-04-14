Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw $23.6M in revenue in March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $23.6 million in March, according to the latest monthly gaming report from the Virginia Lottery shows.

That’s down about a million dollars fromFebruary’s report, which saw $24,661,600.84.

March’s earnings included $15.9 million from slots and $7.6 million from table games.

The only other Virginia casino open at this time, HR Bristol, saw $13.8 million in revenue during March.

