Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw $23.6M in revenue in March

RIVERS CASINO PORTSMOUTH
Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 14:44:53-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $23.6 million in March, according to the latest monthly gaming report from the Virginia Lottery shows.

That’s down about a million dollars fromFebruary’s report, which saw $24,661,600.84.

March’s earnings included $15.9 million from slots and $7.6 million from table games.

The only other Virginia casino open at this time, HR Bristol, saw $13.8 million in revenue during March.

March 2023
HR Bristol
Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Total

Adjusted Gaming Revenue

Count
AGR
Count
AGR
Slots
888
$11,890,991.30
1420
$15,954,114.60
$27,845,105.90
Table Games
29
$1,913,391.75
81
$7,672,733.00
$9,586,124.75
Total
917
$13,804,383.05
1501
$23,626,847.60
$37,431,230.65
