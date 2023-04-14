Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw $23.6M in revenue in March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $23.6 million in March, according to the latest monthly gaming report from the Virginia Lottery shows.
That’s down about a million dollars fromFebruary’s report, which saw $24,661,600.84.
March’s earnings included $15.9 million from slots and $7.6 million from table games.
The only other Virginia casino open at this time, HR Bristol, saw $13.8 million in revenue during March.
|March 2023
|HR Bristol
|Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Total
Adjusted Gaming Revenue
|Count
|AGR
|Count
|AGR
|Slots
|888
|$11,890,991.30
|1420
|$15,954,114.60
|$27,845,105.90
|Table Games
|29
|$1,913,391.75
|81
|$7,672,733.00
|$9,586,124.75
|Total
|917
|$13,804,383.05
|1501
|$23,626,847.60
|$37,431,230.65