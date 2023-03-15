Rivers Casino Portsmouth generates more than $24.5 million in first full month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's been just under two months since Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors on Jan. 23 to much fanfare.

According to a new report from the Virginia Lottery, it appears people's enthusiasm for the city's new casino did not diminish the following month.

In the month of February, the casino made more than $24.5 million in revenue, according to the report.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth made the most money from slot machines, which accounted for over $17 million of February's revenue. Additionally, the casino generated over $7.5 million in revenue from table games.

In February, the city generated over $4 million in tax revenue. $1.5 million of the tax revenue went towards the City of Portsmouth.

A complete breakdown of Rivers Casino Portsmouth's revenue and taxes from February is as follows:

ADJUSTED GAMING REVENUE

Slots: $17,130,082.54

Table Games: $7,531,518.30

Total: $24,661,600.84

TAXES

Total tax: $4,439,088.15

Regional Improvement Commission (6% of AGR) (City of Portsmouth): $1,479,696.05

Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund (0.8% of total tax): $35,512.71

Family and Children's Trust Fund (0.2% of total tax): $8,878.18

Remaining available in the Gaming Proceeds Fund: $2,915,001.21

