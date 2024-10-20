Shooting in Downtown Portsmouth sends man to the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the city's downtown.

According to police the call came in a little before 3 a.m. to the portion of High Street between Court and Middle Streets.

Officers who responded found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say he was rushed to the hospital and his injuries are bad enough that he may not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police right away.

This is a developing story.