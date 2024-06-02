Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

'We are here for you:' Portsmouth Pride returns for 2nd year

Pride comes to Portsmouth this weekend
Posted at 11:55 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 00:08:04-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va — June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, aimed at celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Portsmouth Pride kicked off Saturday morning at Festival Park for the second year. Guests were decked out in rainbow from fans to full attire.

This year's focus was on mental health in the LGBTQ+ community and the city at large.

Nicole Mangune says there isn't a better time to be who you are than during pride

"For anyone who might be afraid to come out just know that you have all of these supporters we are all here whether we are part of the LGBT community or we are or we are just a supporting individual we love you we are here for you we want you to be comfortable," said Mangune.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway