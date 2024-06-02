'We are here for you:' Portsmouth Pride returns for 2nd year

PORTSMOUTH, Va — June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, aimed at celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Portsmouth Pride kicked off Saturday morning at Festival Park for the second year. Guests were decked out in rainbow from fans to full attire.

This year's focus was on mental health in the LGBTQ+ community and the city at large.

Nicole Mangune says there isn't a better time to be who you are than during pride

"For anyone who might be afraid to come out just know that you have all of these supporters we are all here whether we are part of the LGBT community or we are or we are just a supporting individual we love you we are here for you we want you to be comfortable," said Mangune.

