Puppets shows in Hampton Roads entertain, enlighten & educate children

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Learning can really be fun. With a bit of talent and creativity, a splash of color, and lots of passion, you might find yourself doing just that somewhere over the rainbow with Rainbow Puppet Productions.

Our Jen Lewis traveled to one of their shows in Chesapeake at the Discover Learning Center.

Rainbow Puppet Productions began in 1977 when Founder and Director, David Messick, was in high school. The local libraries wanted programming and couldn’t find anyone to come in. David jumped at the chance saying, “I can put something together." Jack and the Beanstalk was the first production, and the shows have been going nonstop ever since.

The shows follow the Sesame Street model: every three to five minutes, something new happens. Children don’t just sit; they stand up, dance, sing, and respond. They are part of the program - a program that also teaches them important lessons.

Zenaida Ramos is The Discover Learning Center Afternoon Director and has hosted Rainbow Productions several times for the children in her care. She tells News 3, “They don’t even realize they’re learning through the puppet show, whether it’s about things like lying or stealing. The last show we watched was ‘Creatures Big and Small,’ about how anyone can make an impact in the world.”

Rainbow Puppet Productions schedules around 300 shows a year all over Hampton Roads, Virginia, the United States, and West Africa. The group recently returned from Ghana.

“While we were in Ghana, we got to do our show about Africa and it’s a wonderful story called ‘The Tall, the Tough, and the Tiny’ and it’s all about how creatures are different, but that’s a good thing,” said David.

Performances can cater to any audience. Classics like Jack and Beanstalk and the Marvelous Land of Oz are options, as well as character programs that highlight topics like anti-bullying, and Bible stories, along with shows that focus on STEM and history.

The award-winning puppet team has a music review as well, which shares the joy of reading through music.

“Children see the show, then they get a book about the show with the story and pictures of the puppets, and then they go home and encourage their family to read with them. We’ve been doing that now for several years and have distributed almost 200,000 books all over the state,” explains David.

The Rainbow Puppet Productions crew is on the road all the time, and they're not shy about traveling to apprehend a celebrity voice. After seeing the legendary Carol Channing at the Tony Awards, David flew to Boston and waited outside the stage door of her one-woman show with a request.

“Carol, I need you to be an Octopus,” he recalled telling her.

She responded: “Well, I think I can do that,” and she did.

David wrote a song for her, they recorded it, and he describes her as “delightful”. Carol refused to take any money from Rainbow Puppets. She simply asked for a donation to support musical instruments in California schools.

David, a classic movie buff, says the name Rainbow Puppet Productions is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and a brief encounter with the late, great Mickey Rooney. That encounter turned into an unforgettable collaboration.

“I saw him in a tour of the Wizard of Oz and met him and his agent. That chance meeting in Toronto turned into him doing nine shows for us,” said David.

That led to David working with and writing for Rooney. He also sang with Rooney in his last two duets.

Rainbow Puppet Productions is so much more than a puppet show: it’s a production that entertains, enlightens, and educates audiences of all ages. The group is a nonprofit corporation, and because of generous sponsors, donors, and grants, most shows are offered at a low cost or no cost. For additional information, visit this website.