Woman assaulted and robbed by three men in Courtland: Sheriff's Office

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. — The Southampton County Sheriff's office has asked the public's help in identifying two men and locating a third it said assaulted and robbed a woman in Courtland on April 4.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 25000 block of Oak Trail on the 4th. The deputies said they spoke to the victim who said she was robbed in the parking of an apartment complex by three men.

Deputies said the woman had been robbed of her purse, credit cards, and cash, she had also been physically assaulted resulting in minor injuries.

Detectives said they were able to identify one of the three men as Dalveon Ricks, 24, of Franklin.

Newport News Newport News residents say coal dust is the source of some health problems Danielle Saitta

The Sheriff's Office said Ricks was already wanted for a number of other crimes including abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, assault, and battery.

Investigators said their investigation led them to believe Ricks had fled the state but they now believed him to be back in the area.

Southampton County Sheriff's Office Dalveon Ricks

Detectives have asked anyone with information about Rick's whereabouts, or information about this case in general to please reach out to Detective Green at (757) 653-2100.

If you would like to report information anonymously you may call the Franklin Southampton Crime Solvers at (757) 516-7100 or go online to www.p3tips.com.