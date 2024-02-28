Zuni man charged with multiple sex crimes against juvenile

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual crimes against a child, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 18, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office received notification of a juvenile sexual assault, and the investigation determined that the incident occurred in the 27000 block of Smiths Ferry Road.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Matthew Ferguson, of Zuni, was arrested on Feb. 7.

Ferguson has been charged with one count possession of child pornography, two counts use of communication system to solicit a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor less than 13 years of age, and one count violation of sexual battery.

Ferguson was released on a secured bond on Feb. 20, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 18.

