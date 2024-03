SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old was shot on North 4th Street Thursday.

When Suffolk Fire and Rescue got to the scene around 6 p.m., they found the teen boy with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk police or submit a tip at Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, P3Tips or the departments website.