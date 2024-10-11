46th Peanut Festival 'shell-ebrates' Suffolk's roots

SUFFOLK, Va. - The city of Suffolk is going nuts this weekend!

The 46th Suffolk Peanut Festival kicked off Thursday, October 10 at Suffolk Executive Airport and runs through Sunday, October 13.

This year's theme is "Shell-ebrating Suffolk's Roots, From Our Hearts to Our Boots" — calling back to a key moment in the city's history.

"This year, we're celebrating the 50th anniversary (of the) merger of Suffolk and Nansemond County, so, trying to tie our roots back and what this means to our community," said Scott Wiggins, who, as Chairman of this year's festival, picked the theme. "It's a great thing. I've got a lot of volunteers behind me who have supported me very well."

Wiggins says more than 300 volunteers are needed to put on the festival, which sold out its vendor spaces in 2024. With weather looking clear for the weekend, he's hoping attendance numbers approach the 100,000 that came in 2022.

Friday's festival activities are themed for children and seniors. Saturday's schedule includes the Demolition Derby, peanut butter sculpting contest, fireworks show and music headliner, country star Easton Corbin. Sunday is Military Appreciation Day with discounts for active duty and retired military, as well as active duty first responders.

One new event for the 46th year is Dockdogs dock diving competition.

Admission is typically $10 and free for children 12 and under.

Head to the Suffolk Peanut Festival website for a more detailed schedule and admission information.